A motorcyclist is critically injured after being hit by a car on the interstate.

According to Erie County 911, calls for emergency personnel went out around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20.

It happened near the West Grandview overpass near the ramp on Interstate 79 Southbound.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to the hospital in traumatic arrest.

The motorcycle sustained heavy damage.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.