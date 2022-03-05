A three vehicle accident took place shortly after 2 p.m. on March 5.

The accident occurred on Route 322 near the Cotton Road intersection.

Reports from the scene indicate that this was a three vehicle accident involving two cars and a motorcycle.

According to the fire chief on scene, the two cars collided head on. After the collision one of the vehicles collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist received heavy damage and was flown from the site to a hospital in Erie.

The two drivers of the cars refused treatment on scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.