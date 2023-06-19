(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A motorcycle driver who died after a Saturday afternoon vehicle accident has been identified.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the motorcyclist was identified as Mark Prindel, 53.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. on June 17 for the accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle along Route 89 near the Erie County Fair Grounds in the Borough of Wattsburg.

A life-flight helicopter was called to airlift Prindel from the scene to UPMC Hamot. He later died from blunt force trauma, according to Cook.

There is still no word on the truck driver’s condition.