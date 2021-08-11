Motorcyclist injured after hitting car at high speed on Rt. 19

ERIE, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An early morning motor vehicle accident sent one person to the hospital Wednesday.

A motorcycle was traveling northbound toward Erie when it struck a four door sedan pulling into The Ridge Golf Course on Route 19.

According to an eye witnesses account, the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The car’s passenger back end was crushed and did a complete 360 degree spin after being hit by the motorcycle.

Parts of the motorcycle were scattered on the road and in the parking lot of The Ridge Golf Course about 150 yards from the initial collision.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene, along with local EMS and Fire Departments. State Police are currently investigating.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists