One person is injured after crashing their motorcycle in Lawrence Park overnight.

It happened in the 800 block of Napier Ave. around 12:15 a.m. Friday.

According to reports from the scene, a 29-year-old man was driving his motorcycle when he apparently lost control, hitting a parked car before crashing.

Lawrence Park Police told us the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and did suffer a head injury. They also reported he was unconscious when they got the call, but later “came to” when they arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.