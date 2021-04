One person was injured overnight in an accident involving a motorcycle.

Calls came in for an accident in the 3000 block of Pine Ave. just before 2:15 a.m. this morning. That’s where a motorcycle reportedly lost control, crashing the bike.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is still unknown at this point.

According to first responders, the driver of that motorcycle lost control due to gravel in the roadway.