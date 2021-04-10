Motorcyclist killed after colliding with a pick-up truck in Harborcreek Thursday

The victim of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck has been named.

State Police have identified the victim as 47-year-old Paul McNaughton of North East.

According to the accident report, McNaughton was killed when his motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with a pick-up in the 4700 block of Depot Road in Harborcreek Township around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

With that fatality in mind, PennDOT and Harley Davidson of Erie are teaming up for motorcycle safety.

They want to remind everyone that Pennsylvania offers free classes for beginner and experienced riders in the PA Learn to Ride Program.

Motorcyclists are encouraged to be licensed, wear helmets, have a bike in good condition, and be aware of the roads they are on.

People in cars should also be cautious of motorcyclists while they’re driving.

Harley Davidson of Erie is hosting a riding course as part of the Learn to Ride Program.

“They actually teach you everything. You ride their bikes and if you pass the course they will give you your license. They also show you how to react to things if something were to happen,” said Laurie Thompson, GM, Harley Davidson of Erie.

