Motorcyclist killed after Friday afternoon crash in Chautauqua County

A Sinclairville, New York man is dead following a single-vehicle motorcycle accident in the town of Charlotte on Friday afternoon.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched shortly before 2:00 p.m. to Rood Road for an accident with injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 45-year old Edward McAlister was driving a motorcycle south on Rood Road. The motorcycle left the west side of Rood Road, causing the motorcycle to crash.

Responding deputies and EMS provided medical treatment, but McAlister had sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no charges expected to be filed.