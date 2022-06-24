One person is seriously injured following an accident in Cranesville earlier Friday.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Old Albion Road and Thrasher Road.

According to reports from the scene, a car and motorcycle collided head-on, resulting in the motorcyclist being life-flighted to the hospital.

The car sustained heavy damage as well.

At this time, there is no word on any other injuries or the condition of the motorcyclist.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.