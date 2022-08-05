ERIE, PA – Just before 3 a.m. Friday morning Erie County 911 received a call about a motorcyclist down, just off the Bayfront Parkway West, along Lawrence Pier. According to the caller(s), the person who was apparently riding the motorcycle was unresponsive, they told dispatchers.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced the person dead on arrival. The Erie County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

We will bring you more information on this incident as it becomes available.