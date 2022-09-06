A car vs motorcycle accident that took place in the City of Erie has now turned fatal.

This accident happened near the intersection of West 12th and Raspberry Streets just before 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot.

The motorcyclist was identified as 46-year-old Michael Campbell of Lake City.

According to reports on scene, Campbell was in traumatic arrest at the scene.

No word has been released on the cause of the crash.

Erie Police are continuing to investigate.