An accident on Interstate 79 sent one motorcyclist to the hospital.

Erie Firefighters and State Police were called to the I-79 interchange with West 26 Street at 7:20 p.m. last night. Reports from the scene indicate the accident involved a car and a motorcycle.

According to Erie County 911, the Victim was described as a 50-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital, but the extend of his injuries is not known at this hour.