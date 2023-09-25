Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ashtabula County, Ohio man has died from his injuries after a motorcycle accident with a deer in Erie County.

The crash was reported around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 on Ridge Road, which is Route 20 between West Springfield and the Ohio state line.

According to reports at the scene, the motorcycle collided with a deer. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and has since died from his injuries.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the victim as 66-year-old Kenneth Barr of Kingsville, Ohio.

The coroner has ruled his death as accidental.