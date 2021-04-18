Motorcyclist taken to hospital after striking truck along Erie Bayfront

Erie Police and EMS were called out to Port Access Road along the Erie Bayfront this afternoon for a reported accident.

During this accident, a 30-year-old male was traveling 50 miles per hour on his motorcycle and struck a truck near the intersection.

According to both police and Erie 911 Center, the call for this accident came in at 1:30 this afternoon.

A witness at the scene reported that the individual on the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist was transported to UPMC Hamot and his condition is currently unknown.

