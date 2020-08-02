Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision with deer

Shortly before 1 p.m. on August 2nd, state police were called to the intersection of Walton Woods Road and East Lake Road.

According to police and the 911 center, a female motorcyclist was traveling along East Lake Road when a deer jumped in front of her.

The woman collided with the deer. This caused the rider to be thrown onto the roadway.

After the accident, portions of East Lake Road were closed for a short period of time.

The motorcyclist was taken to UPMC Hamot while her condition remains unknown.