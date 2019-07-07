Motorcyclists raise awareness for the Make-a-Wish foundation

Hundreds of bikers are riding through the Erie region to help give kids hope.

Robert Pawlowski, Event Coordinator tells us, “This is Krista’s 20th Make-a-Wish motorcycle event. We raise money for children with life threatening illnesses.”

The poker run kicked off at Scooters. The 100 mile run will include stops at Speedeez, Bear Inn, Villa Restaurant, American Legion in Waterford and the Mound Grove Golf Course.

Jeannette Castorina, a volunteer says, “We’ve raised over a half of a million dollars and over 140 wishes for local kids.”

The event will end with a motorcycle and car cruise-in to raise proceeds for the Make-A-Wish fundraiser.

