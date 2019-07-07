1  of  3
Breaking News
Man Charged with Murder Wattsburg man pronounced dead after holiday pool accident DirecTV removes JET 24 from their lineup

Motorcyclists raise awareness for the Make-a-Wish foundation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Hundreds of bikers are riding through the Erie region to help give kids hope.

Robert Pawlowski, Event Coordinator tells us, “This is Krista’s 20th Make-a-Wish motorcycle event. We raise money for children with life threatening illnesses.”

The poker run kicked off at Scooters. The 100 mile run will include stops at Speedeez, Bear Inn, Villa Restaurant, American Legion in Waterford and the Mound Grove Golf Course.

Jeannette Castorina, a volunteer says, “We’ve raised over a half of a million dollars and over 140 wishes for local kids.”

The event will end with a motorcycle and car cruise-in to raise proceeds for the Make-A-Wish fundraiser.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar