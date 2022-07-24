Hundreds of motorcyclists showed their support on Saturday for a fallen soldier in Wesleyville.

July 24 was the 10th annual Corporal Jarrid King Memorial Ride.

The bikers began at the American Legion Post in Wesleyville. They then traveled 100 miles.

According to the website Military Times, the Harborcreek Township native was killed in Afghanistan in 2011 while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom.

They called this year’s ride the “COVID Comeback Tour.”

“The turnout that we are getting right now, the number of people that are showing up, the amount of work and effort that went into putting this together in a very short period of time is really amazing,” said Don King, Jarrid King’s Father.

All of the money raised from this event will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.