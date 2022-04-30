Mound Grove Golf and Events hosted a spring vendor fair on Saturday.

Mound Grove Golf and Events in Waterford invited more than 25 vendors for a celebration of spring.

The craft fair featured local wineries, breweries, and craftsman.

The owner of Mound Grove Golf Course said that this is their first spring fair and they wanted to raise money to support one local cause.

“Every year we get a chance to branch out and do something different, and this year we decided to partner with Hope on Horseback. We love and appreciate what they do and we thought well we’ll have a craft fair,” said Stephanie Biebel, Owner of Mound Grove Golf Course.

Hope on Horseback offers equine therapy classes that help individuals with special needs.