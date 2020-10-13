Mount Pleasant of Edinboro to open for it’s 50th season

While the colors of Autumn cascade over the slopes at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro, the local ski destination is already thinking about winter.

Mount Pleasant will be opening for it’s 50th ski, snow boarding and tubing season this year.

Additional upgrades have been completed to the resorts snow making system while allowing it to open earlier and stay open later in the season.

Also, to better manage skiers during the pandemic, Mount Pleasant is encouraging season passes.

Only season pass holders are ensured access to the slopes. Mount Pleasant is a family owned winter destination.