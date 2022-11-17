(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Mount Pleasant Ski Hill has big news — it has bought an adjacent residence and plans to turn it into a short-term vacation rental.

The newly dubbed “Mount Pleasant House” is a six-bedroom, single-family home. It was originally built in the 1910s. In fact, it once was one with the Mount Pleasant property. It had been a dairy farm. When the ski hill was established, the dairy barn was ultimately turned into the ski lodge. Meanwhile, the house on the property was subdivided away and remained a family home.

“It’s something we’ve always had an eye on, so when the opportunity (to buy it) came up, we jumped on it,” said Andrew Halmi, Mount Pleasant’s general manager.

The home will be need to be furnished, but Halmi said Mount Pleasant plans to begin renting it out for short stays in the summer of 2023. Already, the Mount Pleasant website is taking contact information for an advanced reservation list.

Ultimately, the vacation rental is an added bonus that came with the property. With the added property from the acquisition, Mount Pleasant can make changes to the facade of the overall ski hill. Halmi said they’re planning to transform the area into a U-shaped one-way drop-off for skiers and snowboarders. And it could mean expanding the ski lodge as well at some point in the future, Halmi added.

For now, the ski season looms in the not-too-distant future. Mount Pleasant is aiming for an opening date some time in the week before Christmas (that’s their typical opening date). Preparations have been underway all summer, with the installation of a new ski lift in the beginners area — a fully enclosed conveyor belt. And they’ve upgraded the ski lodge and added snow guns. That effort will all be put to use in the upcoming season.

“We’re going to start making snow tonight and tomorrow to start getting ready for the season,” Halmi said on Nov. 17.