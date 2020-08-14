Move in day begins for Mercyhurst University freshmen

Mercyhurst University freshmen started moving in Friday morning. School officials say they have taken every precaution to keep the students safe, but do the students feel safe?

About 150 freshman moved into Warde Hall Friday morning; a lower number then normal.

To keep students safe, and socially distanced, the school assigned different move in times for small groups. Before the students or their parents can go into the dorms, their temperature is taken.

“There are signs. There are lots of mask reminders to our students on the back of every single door. There is a sign that says mask up. These are the policies and procedures for Mercyhurst,” says Sarah Allen, director of the Campus Involvement Center at Mercyhurst University.

They have also asked families to self monitor for the past ten days, before stepping foot on campus. School officials say it’s taken months of careful planning.

“I think that it’s great having them back on campus. We are delighted, but our paramount worry is of course safety, and we have done everything we can and taken every precaution to make sure it’s a safe environment,” says Mercyhurst University President Michael Victor.

One freshman we talked to says that he is excited as well as a little nervous.

Mercyhurst University freshman Aaron Bowen says, “I don’t think I would be as nervous if this wasn’t going on right now.”

But Bowen is glad to be on campus and not on a computer.

“I mean, I understand. I would rather be on campus and have these restrictions, than have to stay at home and do online classes. So I am glad they are taking steps to keep us safe,” says Bowen.

If a student does have a positive case of COVID-19 the school has procedures in place. Click here to view the procedures.