Move in day taking place at Edinboro University

It was a busy day on Edinboro University’s campus today as new students moved in.

Among the new arrivals were 129 extra students over the expected enrollment.

Student athletes were out on campus helping the new students take items into their dorms.

First year and returning students will participate in mandatory and voluntary events, including a welcome picnic and a block party, throughout the weekend.

Edinboro’s President, along with notable alumni, walked around campus greeting the new students.

“Thrilled there’s a lot of new students. Very happy they are coming to this campus. I know they will be happy here. They will be well served by the faculty, staff, and I want to be their friend as well,” said Dr. Guiyou Huang, President, Edinboro University.

Edinboro students will start their classes this Monday.