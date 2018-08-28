Movement is being made inside the Sherlock's/Park Place building Video

According to a sign posted on the doors of 508 State Street; new and exciting things are coming soon, but the owner is not revealing what to expect.

Sherlock's/Park Place is closed as the building undergoes changes. The 23,000 square foot building has been on the market since August of 2016, but the Erie County recorder of deeds could not verify whether the building has been sold.

Today, crews were seen removing furniture and fixtures from the building.

Erie Resident Andrew Baldwin says, "It's really nice to hear that there's a local business that there's a local business that's actually kind of growing and evolving with the community. That's really awesome to see."

The owner says an announcement about changes is expected next month.