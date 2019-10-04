Movie goers & an expert talk whether or not the movie”Joker” can promote violence

The movie Joker is now being shown in Erie. Management at the Tinseltown Theater USA said security will help curb dangerous situations from happening. Movie goers expressed their concerns. “A lot of times rash crimes follow something like this,” said Julie Smallwood.

Bridgette Montgomery is a licensed clinical social worker & psychotherapist. She said this type of content can trigger some already struggling. “That would prompt an individual to react or respond and sensationalize whatever they were thinking or feeling,” said Montgomery.

Neocea Dunlap said movies are not to blame. “No honestly it’s the person’s mind state and how they were raised,” Dunlap said.

The Tinseltown theater in Erie has prohibited costumes and face paint.