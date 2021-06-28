Movie Mondays kicks off in Perry Square with showing of the movie “42”

It was a big screen party in the park tonight at Perry Square.

Movie Mondays kicked off with a showing of the movie “42.”

This movie tells the story of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in professional baseball.

The movies are being shown on the last Monday of the month through September.

About 75 people came out with lawn chairs and blankets in hand.

“This is our first time doing it downtown. We’ve been talking about it for a few years, so it’s great to partner up and make it happen,” said John C. Lyons, Film Society of NWPA.

The movie next month will be “Clueless.” In August the movie will be “Enter the Dragon.”

Movie Mondays will wrap up with “West Side Story” in September.

