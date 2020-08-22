Moviegoers flock to Tinseltown on opening night following five month closure

A local movie theater reopening Friday night after being closed for over five months.

People are excited to be back at the movies, and see people out in public. Despite social distancing protocols, moviegoers say this is something they’ve missed over the last couple of months.

Tinseltown Cinemark opened their doors to give people in Erie something to do as the summer comes to an end. One couple celebrated a special occasion.

“We’ve come here all the time with our kids. Of course, they’re not with us tonight because its our anniversary weekend, but we are super excited. I mean, we’ve come here about four to six times a month.” said Jennifer Ester.

Another regular moviegoer says that he’s happy to spend time with his father and watch Jurassic Park.

“I’m enjoying this because this is one of my favorite things to do is kinda sad. That, a lot of other things got delayed, but at least you know we get to spend time together.” said Mateo Morales.

One of group of friends is excited to get back to their frequent movie night plans.

“I’m so excited to be back at the movies. We used to come, like, I was a movie club member, so we’d come like three, four times a month.” said Salena Gavein.

The Vice President of Cinemark saying they’re taking necessary precautions in order to reopen.

“We have also instituted a seat buffering technology, which automatically blocks adjacent to a party when booking your tickets to ensure physical distancing within the auditorium. Face masks and gloves are mandatory for all employees and we are requiring face masks of guests.” said Chanda Brashears.

One mother says the reopening of Tinseltown Cinemark gave her family another option for a Friday night activity and gives them a sense of normalcy.

“Honestly, it was just nice to have another option of something to do. It’s nice to be able to see other people even though we have to socially distance. It’s nice to see people out.” said Laura Bell.

The concession stands are open, and there are reduced prices for popcorn, drinks and other snacks.