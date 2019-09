At 7:00 p.m. tonight, the Movies at Meadville will have a special sneak peek viewing of the Downton Abbey movie.

The ongoing saga of the British Crowley family and the servants who work for them is a huge television hit looking to make it on the big screen.

The movie is set in 1927 and follows the Crowley’s as they plan for a royal visit from King George and Queen Mary. The movie opens to general release next week.