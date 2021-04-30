MS Walk to take place virtually for second year

Walking to find the cure for multiple sclerosis.

A tradition hosted by the MS Society for over 20 years in Erie has gone virtual for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19.

Tomorrow’s “Walk MS: Move Forward Your Way” is one of 16 MS Walks across the state of PA to raise awareness about the disease.

Multiple Sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system. There is currently no cure for MS and symptoms vary from person to person.

This year’s theme — Move Forward Your Way — is for people to get outside and move as much as their body allows them too.

Erie native Kelly Tapper has been participating in the MS Walks since 2015.

Now she is a MS society employee using her experience at walks to help make the walk even more memorable for others.

“I think that having the experience as a participant kind of gave me a leg up in knowing how the people that participated want to be treated, how the relationships should develop, and be made to feel important and like what they’re doing is making a difference, because it is,” said Kelly Tapper, development specialist, MS Society.

Click here to register for the free event or call 855-372-1331.

