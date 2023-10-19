Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Mount Pleasant of Edinboro is gearing up for its winter season and is hiring ahead of opening day.

The ski resort posted on its Facebook page it is hiring for the upcoming season. Most available positions will begin mid-December, according to their website. Those include lift operations, tube park operations, tuning and rental shop technicians, desk and/or ticket sales, kitchen staff, snowmaking and ski and snowboard instructors.

Those interested are invited to apply online and to attend open interviews on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and again on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 3-7 p.m.

Potential ski and snowboard instructors will meet on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6-8 p.m.

The ski resort also has two new snowguns this year. Now all they need is some colder weather.

Mount Pleasant’s website reports the lodge will be open Tuesdays from 3-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in November. Their season will begin once temperatures are cold enough.

Also don’t miss out on the Mount Pleasant House vacation rental. People can stay in the home starting in November 2023. It began taking reservations in the summer of 2023. Mount Pleasant bought the adjacent residence in late 2022 to turn it into a short-term vacation rental.