A local ski resort is welcoming the community as they open for the season.

Mount Pleasant of Edinboro opened Friday night despite the wintry conditions. The general manager says the night was busy with guests excited to return to the slopes.

The general manager says staff has worked all summer to prepare for opening day with new additions for guests this season.

“We enhanced our snow-making system again we rely on almost 95 percent of man-made snow so we added more additional snow guns to increase the capacity for snow-making. A couple small things that our customers will notice like a skier drop off area and things like that,” said Andrew Halmi, general manager of Mt. Pleasant.

Halmi said he is hoping that winter cooperates better this season as opposed to last season.