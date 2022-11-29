The Millcreek Township school board is expected to vote on several large budget items Monday night.

If approved, the projects would cost more than $50 million.

The Millcreek School District’s board of directors will be voting on potential renovations to McDowell High School. The board of directors will also be voting on upgrades to the baseball and softball fields.

Tracy Elementary School could soon be renovated if the board approves funding. The estimated investment of all of these improvements is $53.6 million.