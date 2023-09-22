Millcreek Township, Erie County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An alleged threat written on a bathroom stall at McDowell Intermediate High School (MIHS) was being investigated Friday, and the high school buildings will have increased security Monday in response.

The Millcreek Township School District sent a notifications to parents on Friday, Sept. 22, to make parents aware of a reported threat written on a bathroom stall at MIHS. The threat of violence was made known to MIHS school officials through Safe2Say, an anonymous PA school safety reporting system.

MTSD security officers and Millcreek Police investigated the threat and determined there was “no concrete evidence to suggest the threat is credible.”

Classes will go ahead as usual on Monday, according to the school district, however there will be increased security at the high school buildings “out of an abundance of caution.”