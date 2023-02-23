UPDATE 11:25 a.m. — Cleanup on the Franklin Bridge has been completed, and the bridge has re-opened, according to reports.

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on the Franklin Bridge just off of Buffalo Road.

Calls went out for the accident just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Seven vehicles were involved, and one of those vehicles caught fire.

All individuals involved were taken to UPMC Hamot, reportedly with non-life-threatening injuries. Four of the vehicles had to be towed.

Officials are saying to avoid the area.

The incident is believed to be tied to black ice. There have since been several smaller accidents reported, all taking place over bridges.

Drivers should stay alert this morning as winter conditions around the region could lead to icy conditions, especially over bridges.