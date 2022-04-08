Two semis and a car crashed along Interstate 90 in Western Erie County.

The accident happened on I-90 Westbound near the Fairview exit around 3:15 p.m. Friday, April 8.

According to reports on scene, the driver of one semi was trapped and freed by emergency crews.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A portion of Interstate 90 was closed at Route 98 and traffic was diverted to Route 20 through Girard.

Crews from Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were on the scene of the accident Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews remained on scene to aid in cleanup with oil dry and debris cleanup, according to reports on scene.

There is no word on what caused the accident.