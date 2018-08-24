Multi-million dollar project wraps up at Fireman's Beach Park in Conneaut Lake Video

It's a historic day in Crawford County celebrating the completion of a multimillion-dollar project.

Community members say they're still in awe when they walk along Fireman's Beach Park. They say the changes that have been made for today will influence generations to come.

Longtime Conneaut Lake Resident Hydie Houston tells us for her, seeing the newly rebuilt Fireman's Beach Park is a moment she'll always remember. "You don't expect a small community to galvanize with such energy and excitement and do it and they have and today's the day."

Community members and state leaders are joining together at the park's dedication ceremony. The roughly $2 million construction project included installing a new boat launch and ramp, pedestrian walkways and other enhancements with a goal of connecting the downtown business district with the park.

Bill Eldridge, Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, says, "Even though we're very close to the downtown, in the past there was private property separating the two areas. Believe it or not, people would come to Conneaut Lake and not know that we had a beach or park here. Now there's no mistaking it."

Representatives with the state say the project isn't just aesthetically pleasing, it's also environmentally friendly, with features like this rain garden.

Cindy Adams Dunn, PA Secretary of Conservation and Natural Resources, says, "[it] can show people why it's so important to capture runoff from land and capture it before it gets into a wonderful lake like Conneaut Lake. I mean, Conneaut Lake is a very special place."

The renovations are allowing more people to take full advantage of the largest natural, glacial lake in the Commonwealth and community leaders say they're already seeing those dollars pay off.

Eldridge says, "There's a lot more public activity down here and a lot more public use of this park which is exactly what we wanted".

Organizers say these renovations won't just influence the immediate community, but also the surrounding area.