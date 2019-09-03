Breaking News
Magee-Womens Research Institute to expand to Erie thanks to $6 million grant from Erie Community Foundation

Multi-million dollar research lab coming to Erie

Supporters insist it will change the medical landscape in Erie. A $26 million deal to expand the research lab from UPMC Magee-Womens hospital to Erie.

Hamot Health Foundation, Penn State Behrend, the research facility itself, and UPMC are all pitching in $5 million each. The Erie Commuity Foundatio is adding another $6 million. The idea is to research groundbreaking work here, complete with clinical trials that gives Erie a chance to help create new treatments for women.

“Now, Erie can tell us we just don’t have to adopt Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Colorado, it will be Erie that has a voice here and I think that’s terrific,” said Halina Zyczynski, of UPMC Hamot.

The goal is to create 200 high tech jobs in Erie in the next 10 years

