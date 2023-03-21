A popular road in Millcreek Township is set to get a $7.8 million facelift.

The entire two-mile stretch of Zuck Road will be worked on for improvements. Work on the roadway is scheduled to begin on April 3 and is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.

A spokesperson from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) explained that they have been working on this project for several years, starting with public involvement back in 2020.

“If they can pick a different route, especially when we get into the height of the construction there when they might see some delays because we’ll maybe have to have some flaggers,” said Jill Harry, PennDOT spokesperson.

“Two-inch fill and any base repairs. Along with drainage improvements, traffic signal improvements, and ADA improvements and also the box culvert just south of Route 20 is also going to be replaced,” said Jake Paulson, project manager.

Harry added that school will be out for a large period of that time. For updates, motorists can use 511PA.