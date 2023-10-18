A first-of-its-kind sports medicine complex is coming to the Erie area.

Allegheny Health Network, Highmark and St. Vincent announced a $7 million project at the Erie Sport Park Wednesday morning.

The complex will focus on developing youth, adult and elite athletes through access to advanced technology with leading orthopedic surgical and sports medicine teams.

“This is going to help drive the economy, it’s going to help local athletes, it’s going to bring visitors here, it’s going to create jobs, and so this is probably one of the most exciting projects to hit the Erie area in a very long time,” said Troy Bingham, owner of Erie Sports Center.

At the new facility, developers say every kind of sports medicine doctors and coaches will be under the same roof helping athletes safely and efficiently return to play.