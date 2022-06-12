It was a busy Sunday afternoon for multiple West County crews as they were dispatched to the scene of an accident along Interstate 90. Three tractor trailers were involved.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the eastbound lane of Interstate 90 near the East Springfield exit.

According to reports on scene, crews from Springfield Volunteer Fire Department used oil dry to help absorb oil as well as other motor vehicle liquids.

I-90 was closed for a couple of hours while tow trucks worked to remove the semis. Traffic was diverted off of I-90 where it was detoured down Route 20.

No injuries were reported,