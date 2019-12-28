Multi-vehicle accident shuts down both lanes of I-90 Westbound

Crews in Western Erie County are responding to an accident on Interstate 90 westbound at mile marker six, which is the Springfield exit. The first calls went out shortly after 4:30.

When crews arrived, they found multiple vehicles involved with one reported to be on fire. Crews on scene closed down both lanes of traffic on I-90 westbound while they put out the fire, that’s according to Erie County 911. Everyone managed to get out of the vehicles okay with no word yet on any major injuries.

This is a developing story. We will have the latest on JET 24 Action News @ 11