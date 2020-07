A multi-car accident near upper Peach Street early this evening left one person injured.

According to Erie County 911, a six-car accident happened at the east bound on ramp to I-90 from Peach Street around 7:20 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, the six cars sustained damage at different levels.

State police and Perry Highway ambulance responded to the call.

The crash slowed traffic to one lane onto I-90.

No word on the extent of the one injury.