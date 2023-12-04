A multi-vehicle crash involving several cars and a semi-truck has closed down portions of Interstate 90.

According to 511PA, the crash happened on I-90 westbound between Exit 16 (Route 98-Franklin Center/Fairview) and Exit 9 (Route 18-Platea/Girard). All lanes have been closed down as of 6:06 p.m. on Monday.

Reports from the scene state that a semi-truck went off the road into a valley. The semi-truck driver was entrapped and had to be extracted. There were also reported injuries at the scene, but the extent of those injuries is unclear at this time.