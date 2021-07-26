Multi year plan to resurface stretch of I-90 in East Erie County is now underway

A multi year plan to resurface a stretch of Interstate 90 in East Erie County is now underway.

The $15.4 million dollar plan looks to repave about ten miles of the interstate between Interstate 86 and the New York State Line.

The work will also repair the culvert that carries I90 over 16 Mile Creek.

Crews will work on the project through October 1st then work to finish the job the next construction season.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list