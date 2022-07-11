The Multicultural Community Center unveiled its new logo and launched a new website on Monday.

Under new leadership, the Multicultural Community Resource Center invited the public to celebrate the new logo and plans for rebranding.

For more than 40 years, the center was formerly known as the Hispanic American Council and has provided social services to the refugee, immigrant populations in Erie.

The new executive director said they wanted their new image to be vibrant and welcoming.

“We do have a huge influx of refugees coming into Erie. Erie is a certified welcoming city, and so what we’re trying to do is help contribute to that by reimaging ourselves as an organization and really including that as part of our strategic plan,” said Katie Kretz, Executive Director of Multicultural Resource Center.

The logo artwork was created by Mercyhurst University student Jessica Clark.