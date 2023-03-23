(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie’s Public Schools is planning to celebrate its diverse student body with Multicultural Night on March 24.

The family-friendly event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, 1540 W. 38th St. in Erie.

“The event celebrates the diversity of the 10,000 students who make Erie’s Public Schools a welcoming and inclusive place to grow and learn, and it helps educate students about different cultures,” a school district announcement said.

During the event, students will travel to different vendors and activity stations collecting “passport stamps.” Activities include making Ukrainian headbands, playing African drums, playing German harmonicas, Indian henna tattoos, making Japanese origami bookmarks, and an Irish dancing demonstration. Food, demonstrations and activities also will celebrate Italy, Mexico and Nigeria.

Students also can learn American Sign Language at the event.