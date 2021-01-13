Multiple accidents shut down parts of I-90

Multiple reports of multi-vehicle accidents began coming in around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday as icy roads are being blamed for slippery conditions.

The first reports were of multiple semis and passenger vehicles near the Harborcreek exit, (38 mile marker), in the westbound lane of Interstate 90. Moments later, a similar accident was reported near the 39 mile marker in the eastbound lane. Several vehicles were reportedly scattered across the roadway from as far as the 35 mile marker, (Wesleyville), to the 41 mile marker, (North East).

Around the same time, there were also reports of two jackknifed semis between miles 1 and 3 of I-86, which is not far from the original accidents.

At this time, crews are on scene evaluating the scene and checking for injuries.

I-90 westbound is currently closed from North East to the Wesleyville exit. There are also reports of a fuel leak. We will continue to bring you the latest on this situation as more information becomes available.