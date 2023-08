(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-car accident late Friday night after a head-on collision on Erie’s east side near McClelland Park.

Calls first went out just before 10:45 Friday night for a two-car collision which caused one vehicle to roll over onto its roof near the intersection of McClelland Avenue and East 26th Street.

Multiple ambulances were called to transfer occupants of the vehicles to a local hospital.

Police continue to investigate.