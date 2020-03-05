Multiple animal cruelty cases in court today

The owner of two dogs believed burned by drain cleaner is waiving his right to have a preliminary hearing.

Terry Payne waived that right before District Judge Samuel Pendolino, which means the case will move to Common Pleas court for either a plea agreement or a trial.

We are being told that both dogs continue to heal from their injuries and both have found new homes.

“They both have been adopted by staff members so they are getting the best care they can get. I believe Chopper is done with his care and Goldie still has more care to go but they’ve both been released, so that’s good news.” said Eric Duckett of the ANNA Shelter.

In an unrelated animal cruelty case, Dylon Curtis was bound over on charges. Katherine Thompson elected not to have a preliminary hearing.

The two are charged with abuse of their dog, Luna, which resulted in a broken shoulder among other injuries. Luna was adopted by a Girard police officer that was investigating the case.