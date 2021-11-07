Multiple artists and vendors gather in Downtown Erie for the Western Pennsylvania Maker Market

An outdoor fall market took place in Downtown Erie on November 6th. This market was called the Western Pennsylvania Maker Market.

This market drew visitors to Perry Square to see the work of more than 30 vendors.

Art vendors and customers flocked to Perry Square this weekend for the Western Pennsylvania Maker Market.

The event featured artists including the owners of a handmade leather company. The owner said that they’ve missed coming to craft shows.

“Interacting with people and talking about what we do and how we make things and about our studio practice and things like that. So that’s something that’s great to do at in person events. So it’s been really nice to start doing those again,” said Rob Hackett, Co-Owner of Clark Morelia Handmade Leather Goods.

The executive director of Erie Arts and Culture said that he wanted all artists interested to be able to participate.

“To make it more accessible we made sure that we didn’t have application fees. We provided tents and tables and chairs to everybody because we know historically those things can serve as barriers if you have to pay to apply,” said Patrick Fisher, Executive Director of Erie Arts and Culture.

One fiber artist sold hand stitched pennants focused on the Erie region. She said that customers often get excited to see her localized work.

“It’s been really great to be invited here by Erie Arts and Culture to be amongst all these phenomenal artists. There are at least 30 out here today. Lots of different mediums, lots of people shopping for Christmas and the holidays which is really exciting,” said Hannah Moran, Fiber Artist.

One vendor said that she started macramay as a hobby and it turned into a full time job. She said that many of her customers said that they feel connected to her work.

“How good to see macrame back again and you kind of like bring memories of when they used to do back in the day which is always nice to hear,” said Pinchinat Edouard, Owner of Rope and Bloom Macrame.

