At 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, some neighbors on East 12th Street received a rude awaking.

On Sunday Morning Erie Police responded to the scene where several cars and a telephone pole were hit.

Five of the vehicles were parked and three of them had to be towed due to the damage.

Penelec was also called to the scene to repair the telephone pole.

No word has been released on the driver or their condition.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as they become available.